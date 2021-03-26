Left Menu

COVID won't respect borders - UN urges divided world to unite

It called on nations to contribute an estimated $20 billion to vaccinate poorer nations this year, and urged richer members to offer developing nations debt relief, investment - and hope. "Countries must be helped to not only stay afloat financially, but to invest in their own development," U.N. Under Secretary-General Liu Zhenmin said in a statement.

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, March 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The United Nations on Thursday urged a divided world to unite against a virus that ignores all borders, saying the pandemic could delay by a decade its goal to end global inequalities.

A new U.N. report estimated that the novel coronavirus has unleashed the worst recession in 90 years, threatening to derail its ambitious list of 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The goals, approved in 2015 with a 15-year deadline, aim to end hunger, gender inequality and violence against women, while expanding access to education and health care in poorer nations.

"What this pandemic has proven beyond all doubt is that we ignore global interdependence at our peril. Disasters do not respect national boundaries," U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said in a statement. "A diverging world is a catastrophe for all of us. It is both morally right and in everyone's economic self-interest to help developing countries overcome this crisis."

An estimated 114 million jobs have been lost worldwide, and about 120 million people have sunk back into extreme poverty as the virus circles the globe, the report found. The U.N. said the economic devastation has widened "already yawning" inequities, with the chasm between the world's haves and have-nots mirrored in the vaccine rollout.

Of $16 trillion distributed in relief, only 20% was spent in developing countries, the report found, and all but nine of the 38 countries administering vaccines were developed nations. It called on nations to contribute an estimated $20 billion to vaccinate poorer nations this year, and urged richer members to offer developing nations debt relief, investment - and hope.

"Countries must be helped to not only stay afloat financially, but to invest in their own development," U.N. Under Secretary-General Liu Zhenmin said in a statement. It is not the first time the U.N. has said development goals are at risk in a pandemic that has prioritized short-term survival over long-term aspirations.

But the warning has taken on new urgency as cross-border rows erupt over the fairest way to vaccinate the whole world, with some countries accused of abandoning common cause to safeguard their home front.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

