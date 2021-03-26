European Union leaders met to navigate a common path out of the pandemic as infections surge in many of their countries, while President Joe Biden set a new goal of administering 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States in his first 100 days in office. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

Advertisement

* Germany plans to enforce strict quarantine restrictions on travellers from France where new cases of the coronavirus are exploding, two government sources said. * Three additional French regions including the Rhone department around the city of Lyon will be put under tightened restrictions for four weeks.

* Sweden will resume use of AstraZeneca's vaccine for people aged 65 and older, but keep the pause in place for younger Swedes. * Portugal extended a state of emergency for 15 days as it gradually eases strict lockdown measures imposed in mid-January.

* Poland will shut kindergartens, hair salons and limit church service attendance as of Saturday after setting another consecutive daily record of new coronavirus cases. AMERICAS

* Mexico's coronavirus death toll topped 200,000, making it only the third country in the world to hit the grim milestone. * Chilean health officials extended a lockdown across the capital Santiago to tame a second wave of infections even as the South American nation continues to plow ahead with the world's fastest per capita vaccination campaign.

* Peru said it had confirmed a record high of 11,260 new cases of coronavirus in a single day amid a new more contagious variant first identified in Brazil. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India has not imposed a ban on coronavirus vaccine exports and New Delhi will continue to supply vaccines in a phased manner, a government source said. * Thailand has granted emergency authorisation to Janssen, the single-dose coronavirus vaccine of Johnson & Johnson, the third vaccine to be cleared for local use.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The first 723,000 of up to 7 million vaccine doses that MTN Group is donating to African countries have arrived in nine nations, the African Union's disease control body said.

* Iraq received 336,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, the first sent there under the global COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme. * Israel has administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than half its population, a world-beating roll-out that has helped the country emerge from pandemic closures.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * AstraZeneca said its vaccine was 76% effective in a new analysis of its U.S. trial - only a tad lower than the level in an earlier report this week criticised for using outdated data.

* Europe's drugs regulator said its safety panel will call a meeting of experts on March 29 to further study the reported cases of blood clots linked to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stocks were little changed as investors weighed rising coronavirus cases in Europe with improved unemployment numbers in the United States that suggested the world's largest economy was rebounding from the pandemic. * Oil prices fell 4% per barrel, extending a string of market weakness on renewed lockdowns in Europe and Asia to head off a rising coronavirus infection rate.

(Compiled by Aditya Soni and Veronica Snoj; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)