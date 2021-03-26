Health News Roundup: Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE began testing their COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12

Health News Roundup: Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE began testing their COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 02:27 IST
Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE began testing their COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12, with hopes of expanding vaccination to that age range by early 2022, the U.S. drugmaker said on Thursday. The first volunteers in the early-stage trial were given their first injections on Wednesday, Pfizer spokesperson Sharon Castillo said.
With inputs from agencies.
