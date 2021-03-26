Left Menu

UK car output falls 14% in February amid COVID-19 hit

"These figures are yet more evidence of how badly coronavirus has hit UK car production," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes. "The UK is not isolated from global issues and our automotive industry still needs a stable and secure international market in order to prosper."

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-03-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 05:31 IST
British car production fell to its lowest February level since 2010 after an annual 14% drop as lockdown measures, global supply chain problems and new customs processes hit the industry, a trade body said on Friday. Dealerships in England will not reopen to the public until at least April 12 as part of efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 whilst a shortage of semi-conductors and Brexit deal rule changes have also impacted some businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

UK car output falls 14% in February amid COVID-19 hit

