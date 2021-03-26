Left Menu

Colombia grants emergency use for J&J coronavirus vaccine

Colombia has also so-far approved use of the vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Sinovac. The government has reached an agreement to buy 9 million doses of J&J's one-shot vaccine.

Colombia has approved emergency use of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, the director of food and drug regulator INVIMA said as part of a government address on Thursday. The approved vaccine is developed by Janssen, the pharmaceutical wing of Johnson & Johnson.

"In its capacity as regulator, INVIMA has authorized the emergency use of the vaccine from the pharmaceutical company Janssen, of the multinational Johnson & Johnson," INVIMA director Julio Cesar Aldana said during the government's nightly broadcast. In addition to being a one-dose vaccine, the J&J vaccine has less demanding storage needs than some other approved vaccines, Aldana said.

Colombia has also closed agreements for vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, AstraZeneca , Moderna, and Sinovac. It is also set to receive doses via the World Health Organization-backed COVAX mechanism. Colombia has also so-far approved use of the vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

The government has reached an agreement to buy 9 million doses of J&J's one-shot vaccine. Colombia hopes to vaccinate around 70% of its population in a bid to achieve herd immunity.

The country has recorded over 2.35 million cases of coronavirus and more than 62,500 deaths. It has administered more than 1.38 million vaccine doses.

