Fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai, 70 patients rescued

A fire broke out at a private COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai's Bhanup area on Thursday night. According to Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, the cause of the fire is being ascertained and at least 70 patients, including those infected with COVID-19, have been shifted to another hospital.

"This is the first time I have seen a hospital in a mall. This is a very serious situation. Seven patients were on ventilators. 70 patients have been taken to another hospital. There will be an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire," Pednekar told reporters. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

