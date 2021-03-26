Left Menu

S.Korea extends coronavirus distancing curbs as daily case count hits month high

"Despite growing fatigue over distancing, it is concerning that the tension is loosening," Chung said. South Korea's total infections stood at 100,770, with 1,716 deaths, KDCA data showed.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 09:29 IST
S.Korea extends coronavirus distancing curbs as daily case count hits month high

South Korea said on Friday it will extend its coronavirus distancing rules, which include an outside dining curfew and ban on gatherings of five or more people, for two weeks as its daily new cases hit a one-month high.

The government decides whether to ease or tighten distancing curbs every two weeks, and the current rules have been in place since mid-February. "The government will maintain the current distancing level and a ban on gatherings of five people or more for two weeks," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a meeting.

Under the rules, restaurants and cafes must close by 10 p.m. and gatherings of more than four people are restricted, with a few exceptions. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 494 new cases as of Thursday midnight, the highest number in 35 days, amid a steady stream of cluster infections at workplaces, public facilities and religious gatherings.

Authorities have expressed concerns over increasing movement of people amid warm spring weather and complaints by businesses about the curfew. "Despite growing fatigue over distancing, it is concerning that the tension is loosening," Chung said.

South Korea's total infections stood at 100,770, with 1,716 deaths, KDCA data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Church in NY virus epicenter leads congregants out of sorrow

For nearly two decades, Juan Tapia, head of maintenance at Our Lady of Sorrows, has taken pride in the upkeep of the Roman Catholic church he considers his second home. But in recent months, hes made it his mission to scrub every corner. Th...

India reports 59,118 new COVID19 cases, 257 deaths in last 24 hrs

India continues to witness a surge in new COVID-19 cases as 59,118 fresh infections and 257 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday. With fresh 32,987 recoveries, a total of 1,1...

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bangladesh on his first foreign trip since COVID-19 outbreak.

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bangladesh on his first foreign trip since COVID-19 outbreak....

Nagaland Police arrests 3 persons in fake marksheet racket

Nagaland Police has arrested three persons from neighboring Assam in connection with the fake educational certificate and mark sheet racket, an officer said.The Special Investigation Team SIT of the CID Branch of Nagaland Police unearthed a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021