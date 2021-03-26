India's new COVID-19 infections hit 5-month high

India's new coronavirus infections rose 59,118 overnight, the highest daily rise since Oct. 18, health ministry data showed on Friday.

The country's overall caseload stood at 11.85 million.

Advertisement

India reported 257 new deaths from coronavirus, taking the overall tally to 160,949, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)