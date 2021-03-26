Church in NY virus epicenter leads congregants out of sorrow

For nearly two decades, Juan Tapia, head of maintenance at Our Lady of Sorrows, has taken pride in the upkeep of the Roman Catholic church he considers his second home. But in recent months, he's made it his mission to scrub every corner. "The experience of all those deaths we had to live through makes me want to do my job with great care because I don't want anyone to get infected," said Tapia, who sometimes wears a hazmat suit to sanitize the pews between services. More than 100 congregants of the parish in the mostly Latino Corona neighborhood of Queens died of COVID-19, many of them in the early days of the pandemic. And Tapia's family was not spared.

Tapia's son, Juan Jr., had worked with him at the church. The son was diagnosed with lung cancer before he contracted the virus that infected the whole family; he died on May 6, the anniversary of his baptism more than 20 years before. He was 27 years old.

"No family should have to go through this," said his father.

The depth of the sorrows of Our Lady of Sorrows has become apparent in the months since this nearly 150-year-old church was a major hotspot in New York City's roaring coronavirus contagion. Its pastor says the numbers of cases and deaths went underreported early on because church officials lacked accurate information and many people feared the stigma surrounding the illness.

Many are undocumented, lack access to health care and share crowded apartments that make them vulnerable to infection. The crisis has been exacerbated by record job losses and growing food insecurity. But the church has helped lead the way out of those dark times, setting up a free COVID-19 testing site outside and resuming indoor confessions once it was safe — thanks partly to Juan Tapia's dedication to disinfecting the wooden confessional. More recently he sanitized the palm fronds that will be used on Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week.

"Faith has made the difference here for our people ... because this church is really the epicenter of the social life and the spiritual life in this neighborhood," said the Rev. Manuel Rodriguez, the pastor.

At 17,000 congregants, Our Lady of Sorrows is the largest parish in the Diocese of Brooklyn, which also oversees churches in Queens. Rodriguez said up to 1,000 people typically filled each of 12 Sunday Masses before in-person services halted in March 2020, when the city shut down to contain the fast-spreading virus. Many in the parish — including its former pastor, Monsignor. Raymond Roden — fell ill at the pandemic's onset.

Away from their church, parishioners suffered in silence. Tapia said when he and his wife contracted the virus, they feared spreading it to their already weak, cancer-ridden son.

"We couldn't even give him a glass of water, a cup of tea, a hug," he said. Isolating in their bedroom, they relied on one of their daughters to take care of him.

They still don't know if he caught COVID-19 at the hospital or if they passed it on to him. Almost a year later, his wife still can't speak about the death of their youngest child and only son.

"This pandemic has left such a mark on us that nothing will be the same," Tapia said.

Rodriguez was brought in from another parish in late June and short order reopened the church, on July 4. "I thought to myself if we keep this church closed one more day, people here, they're simply going to start falling apart.'" Since there was a limit on gathering inside, he rented a huge tent that was put up in the parking lot for outdoor Mass and confession.

"Confession allows you to have a one-on-one encounter with the people, so that's really healing," Rodriguez said. The church also organized food drives and bought new cameras to improve the live stream quality of its Masses.

