Health News Roundup: India's new COVID-19 infections hit five-month high; NIH director warns vaccine hesitancy and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

South Korea extends coronavirus distancing curbs as daily case count hits month high

South Korea said on Friday it will extend its coronavirus distancing rules, which include an outside dining curfew and ban on gatherings of five or more people, for two weeks as its daily new cases hit a one-month high. The government decides whether to ease or tighten distancing curbs every two weeks, and the current rules have been in place since mid-February.

'Still a mess': Trauma haunts U.S. mass shooting survivors due to gaps in mental healthcare

Even now, more than two decades after the Columbine school shooting, survivor Heather Martin is trying to learn how to take care of herself. She struggled with her mental health for a decade before seeking professional help. There were dark days and years including intense trauma after the 9/11 attacks. Those struck more than two years after she barricaded herself in a Columbine classroom with 59 other students in 1999.

U.S. NIH director warns vaccine hesitancy could draw out pandemic

People who are reluctant to get COVID-19 vaccines could end up prolonging the pandemic, U.S. National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins said on Thursday. Collins said in an interview with Fox News that he is not worried about having enough vaccine supply. He is more concerned "with the hesitancy that is still there in a lot of groups" that will make it harder to reach immunity "because so many people will basically say, 'No, not for me.'

Biden sets goal of 200 million U.S. COVID-19 shots in his first 100 days

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he was setting a new goal of administering 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States in his first 100 days in office. His administration initially set a goal of 100 million shots administered in that time period, and met it last week, ahead of schedule. Biden took office on Jan. 20. He will have served 100 days by April 29.

Poor AstraZeneca messaging distracts from sound data on COVID-19 vaccine, scientists say

Scientists who have watched with dismay a series of disputes over AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine say strong efficacy data from a large U.S. trial should lay concerns to rest, but worry the skirmishes may leave a lasting mark on public trust. Spats with governments across Europe about production, supplies, possible side effects, and the vaccine's merits have dogged the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker for months. And a highly unusual public rebuke from U.S. scientists monitoring the government-funded trial this week added to its woes.

India's new COVID-19 infections hit five-month high

India's new coronavirus infections rose 59,118 overnight, the highest daily rise since Oct. 18, health ministry data showed on Friday. The country's overall caseload stood at 11.85 million.

Australia reports first locally acquired COVID-19 case in a week

Australia on Friday reported its first locally acquired coronavirus case in more than a week after a 26-year-old man tested positive, prompting authorities to place restrictions on hospitals, retirement homes, and disability centers. The person who contracted the virus has been infectious for a week but stayed mostly isolated at home since Monday after developing symptoms, Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

California, Florida, North Carolina announce expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Several U.S. states on Thursday announced broad expansions of their COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, with California opening immunizations to all adults aged 50 and older starting April 1 and Florida making anyone 40 and up eligible from Monday. California, the most populous state, said it would further widen vaccine eligibility to all individuals at least 16 years of age beginning April 15, while Florida, ranking third in U.S. population, said it would lower its age threshold to 18 and up on April 5.

Moderna delays shipment of about 600,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada

Moderna Inc has delayed the shipment of 590,400 doses of its COVID-19 vaccine that was due to arrive in Canada this weekend, the federal procurement minister said on Thursday. Moderna informed Canadian officials that the delay was due to a "backlog in its quality assurance process", Anita Anand said, adding that the company assured the remaining doses will be shipped no later than Thursday next week.

EU turns up heat on Astrazeneca as new COVID-19 wave surges

EU leaders voiced frustration on Thursday over a massive shortfall in contracted deliveries of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, as the third wave of infections surged across Europe. With inoculation programs running far behind those of Britain and the United States, the bloc's executive warned that vaccine exports by the British-Swedish company would be blocked until it delivers the shots it promised to the EU.

