At least six dead in Mumbai hospital fire
At least six people died in a fire that engulfed a mall housing a hospital that treated coronavirus patients in Mumbai, authorities said on Friday. More than 70 patients with COVID-19 infections in the private hospital, on the third floor of the mall, were evacuated to other centers, local civic officials said, adding that the cause of the fire was being investigated. India reported 257 new deaths from coronavirus, taking the overall tally to 160,949, the data showed.Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 11:05 IST
At least six people died in a fire that engulfed a mall housing a hospital that treated coronavirus patients in Mumbai, authorities said on Friday.
More than 70 patients with COVID-19 infections in the private hospital, on the third floor of the mall, were evacuated to other centers, local civic officials said, adding that the cause of the fire was being investigated. It was not immediately clear whether any of those killed were COVID patients.
Mumbai is struggling through the worst phase of its COVID-19 pandemic and reported more than 5,500 cases in a day on Thursday, it's the highest number since the outbreak began. Meanwhile, India's new coronavirus infections rose 59,118 overnight, the highest daily rise since Oct. 18, health ministry data showed on Friday.
The country's overall caseload stood at 11.85 million. India reported 257 new deaths from coronavirus, taking the overall tally to 160,949, the data showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- health ministry
- COVID
- India
ALSO READ
Road rage: 3 held for attempt to murder in Mumbai
Boxing coach held for raping 14-year-old student in Mumbai
Hardik Patel meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai
EuroKids International appoints Dr. Indu Shahani, the former Sheriff of Mumbai to its Board
Mumbai Diaries 26/11 to highlight humane act of medical staff during 2008 terror attack