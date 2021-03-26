India to soon widen vaccination campaign beyond those above age 45

India will widen its coronavirus vaccination campaign in the "near future" to include more people, instead of restricting it to those above age 45, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.

The federal government has already announced everyone older than 45 will be eligible for vaccination from April 1. States have demanded that all adults be included as COVID-19 cases surge in the country.

