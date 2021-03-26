Left Menu

Ukraine posts record daily high of 18,132 new coronavirus cases -health minister

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 12:02 IST
Ukraine registered a record daily high of 18,132 new coronavirus cases, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Friday.

The previous record was the 16,669 cases registered a day earlier.

The total number of infections reached 1,614,707, with 31,461 coronavirus related deaths.

