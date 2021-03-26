Hungary PM says no room to ease lockdown measures as coronavirus infections rise

Hungary PM says no room to ease lockdown measures as coronavirus infections riseReuters | Budapest | Updated: 26-03-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 12:39 IST
Hungary has no room to loosen lockdown measures yet due to a rise in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, adding doctors would start vaccinating pregnant women with Pfizer-BioNTech's and Moderna's vaccines.
Orban said the government planned to limit the number of shoppers allowed in shops from the weekend, while possibly keeping shops open longer in the evening.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
