UK will have vaccine supply to meet targets, minister says

UK will have vaccine supply to meet targets, minister saysReuters | London | Updated: 26-03-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 12:52 IST
Britain has secured sufficient COVID-19 vaccine supplies to meet its targets of giving a shot to all over 50s and vulnerable people by the middle of next month and all adults by the end of July, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Friday.
"We do have enough supply in sight to continue to meet our obligations," he told Sky News.
