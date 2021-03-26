Left Menu

Pak govt to buy 7m doses of coronavirus vaccines from China: Minister

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-03-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 13:24 IST
Pak govt to buy 7m doses of coronavirus vaccines from China: Minister
Covishield COVID-19 vaccine (Photo Credit - Reuters)

Pakistan is planning to buy 7 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines from China as the nation is experiencing a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections, a top minister has said, its first purchase from any country.

Earlier, Pakistan has said that it is not planning to buy vaccines anytime soon as it aims to tackle the COVID-19 challenge through herd immunity and donated vaccines from friendly countries like China.

Herd immunity occurs when a large number of people, usually 70 to 90 percent, become immune to a contagious disease after being infected with it.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) – on Thursday said that the first consignment would arrive in Pakistan before the end of this month.

"We are in the process to procure Sinopharm and CanSino from China. Two batches of the vaccines, including 1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine, will reach Pakistan by the end of this month," Umar said.

He said the government was planning to bring more people into the vaccination drive by including those over the age of 50 years from next month. Earlier, only health workers and those above 60 years of age were being vaccinated.

Pakistan launched its vaccination drive on February 2 with the frontline health workers which was expanded on March 10 when people of 60 were included. But the country has faced problems in getting enough vaccines to include everyone.

The country aims to vaccinate 70 million people this year.

Pakistan is also endeavouring to procure vaccines from other sources, including the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) – a global initiative for equitable access to the vaccines led by Unicef, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organisation (WHO), and others.

Last year, Gavi had announced to provide 17 million doses to Pakistan in March. However, as the pandemic escalated worldwide, Europe's own production could not meet the requirement of its own population and the doses could not reach Pakistan.

Initially, China donated 500,000 doses of Sinopharm on February 1. In March, Pakistan received the second shipment of half a million doses of vaccines donated by China.

Meanwhile, the virus is spreading rapidly and Pakistan has recorded 10.3 per cent positivity, the second time when positivity crossed double digits this week, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

For the first time in eight months, Pakistan reported over 4,000 coronavirus cases on Friday as the third wave of COVID-19 intensified.

The country has recorded 645,356 coronavirus cases. The death toll climbed to 14,091 after 63 more people died on the last day. On the positive side, the recovery rate is good and so fat 591,145 people recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rameswaram fishermen to boycott TN election, demand release of 54 fishermen captured by the Sri Lankan Navy

Rameswaram Association has decided to boycott the upcoming Assembly election and demanded for the immediate release of 54 Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry fishermen and their 5 boats captured by the Sri Lankan Navy. A resolution has been passed a...

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Friday that its views on translating the draft Environment Impact Assessment EIA in all 22 languages in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution was being given thoughtful consideration and some more ti...

Microsoft unveils two new Xbox Wireless Controller designs

Microsoft has expanded its collection of Xbox Wireless Controllers with the addition of two new controllers - Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo Special Edition.Xbox Wireless Controller Electric Volt builds on the same color theme of Shock Bl...

DGGI Nagpur unit busts fake invoice racket in Maharashtra

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence DGGI, Nagpur has busted a fake invoice racket in Maharashtra involving 15 entities who availed fraudulent Input Tax Credit of Rs 282.34 crore and has arrested six persons in the case.As part of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021