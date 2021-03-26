China gave 91.35 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday

China gave 91.35 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine by ThursdayReuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-03-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 13:35 IST
China administered 91.35 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by March 25, the National Health Commission said on Friday, up from a figure of about 85.86 million by March 24.
A Reuters calculation based on official data showed an additional figure of roughly 5.5 million doses given on Thursday, a sharp jump over the daily average of 2.6 million doses between March 21 and March 23.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
