Russia's COVID-19 case tally passes 4.5 million mark

Russia's COVID-19 case total reached 4,501,859 on Friday after authorities reported 9,167 new infections nationwide in the last 24 hours, including 1,813 in Moscow.

The government coronavirus taskforce also said that 405 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing its death toll to 97,017.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)