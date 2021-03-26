Left Menu

German mother of 11 kids fights virus with discipline, love

That includes a lot of self-discipline getting up at dawn, cleaning the home, doing the laundry, cooking, and, in addition since schools have been closed for most students in Germany since the end of last year helping her children with remote learning. Despite her perseverance, the situation has become very exhausting lately, the 51-year-old told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday. The biggest challenge is to keep on going, she added. Like millions of families in Germany and across the globe, the Heimann's are struggling with the ongoing daily burdens of the pandemic.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 13:55 IST
German mother of 11 kids fights virus with discipline, love
Representataive Image Image Credit: ANI

One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann, a mother of 11, is still trying to keep her spirits up — despite several lockdowns and months of homeschooling seven of her children. The secret of her success, she says structured daily routines, patience, and love. Heimann, who lives with her husband Andre and their children in the small village of Eisemroth in central Germany, keeps a strict daily schedule to get everything was done that needs to be done when you have 11 kids. That includes a lot of self-discipline: getting up at dawn, cleaning the home, doing the laundry, cooking, and, also — since schools have been closed for most students in Germany since the end of last year — helping her children with remote learning.

Despite her perseverance the situation "has become very exhausting lately," the 51-year-old told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday.

"The biggest challenge is to keep ongoing," she added.

Like millions of families in Germany and across the globe, the Heimann's are struggling with the ongoing daily burdens of the pandemic. But where most families, at least in Germany, have to take care of one, two, three, or rarely four children, the Heimann's have an entire soccer team of kids in the house.

The oldest, Milena, 22, has already moved out, but lives nearby and comes over for visits several times a week. In addition to the seven school-age children, the Heimann's also have three little ones — the youngest only 18 months — who are still in kindergarten, which has also been closed some of the time due to the virus.

"It's very noisy here and cramped,'' Katja Heimann said with a sigh, but also a smile. When the four high school students are participating in video conferences with their teachers, she helps her three elementary school students solve their exercises on the long wooden kitchen table. "At the beginning of homeschooling we had only one laptop for our entire family — that didn't work out at all," she said. Friends and neighbors quickly helped out, lending their spare devices to the family.

Husband Andre, 52, a locksmith, says he is in awe of how his wife manages to keep their family together during the pandemic.

"She takes care of the household, the homework, the cooking, the cleaning, the paperwork, everything,'' he says. ''She's amazing." Of course, the Heimann's have good and bad days.

Sometimes the kids argue with each other, they get bored and don't want to do remote learning anymore but do want to hang out with their friends again — which is not allowed due to the distancing regulations.

"Of course, we have stress and we argue too," says Andre. "But in general the situation made us get closer together.'' Across the country, families are bearing the brunt of the pandemic, and parents, as well as children, are exhausted by the ongoing school closures. While in some German states some schools have reopened carefully and for half-size attendance only, other states are still keeping many children in remote-learning-only mode.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Germany seemed to have the virus relatively well under control, but things got worse last fall when the start of the second wave quickly filled hospitals and brought up death numbers. Since November, the country's 83 million people have been living under various lockdown measures. Restaurants, bars, and many leisure facilities remain closed.

However, despite the restrictions, infection numbers in Germany have been rising again in recent weeks as the more contagious virus variant first detected in Britain has become dominant in the country.

Germany has registered more than 75,000 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic a year ago. On Thursday, the country's disease control center reported 22,657 new confirmed daily cases, up from 17,504 a week ago.

Contracting the infection is a constant fear for the Heimann's as their 3-year-old son Oskar suffers from a rare genetic disease, has an intellectual disability, and is therefore especially vulnerable.

"We have two risk patients in our family — Oskar with his genetic defect and my husband,'' says Katja Heimann. ''So we are living in constant fear that somebody will bring home the infection." Despite their worries, some of the children started going back to school part-time recently and they're hoping for full-time classes again soon.

"The best thing will be when we can all go back to school every day and meet and play in groups again," says 10-year-old Martha. "And play soccer again which is currently canceled — which is really a stupid thing," adds 12-year-old brother Willi.

The rest of the Heimann family also can't wait for the pandemic to be over.

"The most important thing will be when the kids can finally be kids again and enjoy their hobbies," says father Andre. "That they are no longer bored and can go wherever they want and do what they like to do again."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal: Heavy security deployment for first phase of Assembly polls

Taking into account that elections in West Bengal have been historically marred by violence, a total of 732 companies of Central Armed Police Forces CAPF have been deployed in the state for the first phase of elections, confirmed Vivek Dube...

Pandemic-hit media & entertainment sector to log growth in 2021: Report

The Indian Media Entertainment sector, which saw a contraction of around 24 per cent at Rs 1.38 lakh crore in the pandemic-struck 2020, is expected to log growth this year and double its revenue to Rs 2.68 lakh crore by 2025, a report said...

Rameswaram fishermen to boycott TN election, demand release of 54 fishermen captured by the Sri Lankan Navy

Rameswaram Association has decided to boycott the upcoming Assembly election and demanded for the immediate release of 54 Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry fishermen and their 5 boats captured by the Sri Lankan Navy. A resolution has been passed a...

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Friday that its views on translating the draft Environment Impact Assessment EIA in all 22 languages in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution was being given thoughtful consideration and some more ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021