India tells foreign partners local vaccine demand rising

India tells foreign partners local vaccine demand risingReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 14:46 IST
India has told its international vaccine partners that domestic demand is rising due to an increase in infections, the foreign minister said on Friday, confirming that local needs will now be prioritized.
"In the coming weeks and months ... obviously there will be a demand spike and obviously people are preparing for it," Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told the Times Network's India Economic Enclave.
"In many cases, we have told our international partners that ...COVID rates are going up in India, we are expanding our own vaccination (program), so we are sure you will understand that at this time we have to purpose it much more focused at where we are."
