As EU leaders voiced frustration over a massive shortfall in contracted deliveries of AstraZeneca vaccines, the bloc's executive said vaccine exports by the British-Swedish company could be blocked until it delivers the shots it promised to the EU.

* All airline passengers entering Germany will have to provide a negative coronavirus test result before departure as of Monday, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

* Norway will delay its decision on whether to resume the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine, broadcaster TV2 reported.

* Romania extended a nighttime curfew to stem a rise in coronavirus infections but will relax movement restrictions for pending religious holidays, authorities said. AMERICAS

* U.S. President Joe Biden said he was setting a new goal of administering 200 million vaccine doses in the United States in his first 100 days in office. * Moderna has delayed the shipment of 590,400 doses of its vaccine that was due to arrive in Canada this weekend, the federal procurement minister said.

* Colombia has approved the emergency use of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine, the director of food and drug regulator INVIMA said. * Argentina has decided to suspend flights from Brazil, Chile, and Mexico starting on Saturday to prevent variants of the coronavirus from entering the country.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Australia is considering diverting COVID-19 inoculations from its vaccination program to Papua New Guinea where the coronavirus is threatening to unleash a humanitarian disaster, a government source said.

* South Korea said it will extend its coronavirus distancing rules, which include an outside dining curfew and ban on gatherings of five or more people, for two weeks.

* China's capital Beijing has started offering domestically developed vaccines to foreigners, the city's foreign affairs office said.

* India will widen its coronavirus vaccination campaign shortly to include more people, instead of restricting it to those above age 45, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The Biden administration is giving the Palestinians $15 million to aid in their COVID-19 response in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, the U.S. State Department said.

* The first 723,000 of up to 7 million vaccine doses that MTN Group is donating to African countries have arrived in nine nations, the African Union's disease control body said.

* Iraq received 336,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, the first sent there under the global COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme. * Israel has administered two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to more than half its population.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* AstraZeneca said its vaccine was 76% effective in a new analysis of its U.S. trial - only a tad slower than the level in an earlier report this week criticized for using outdated data.

* Europe's drugs regulator said its safety panel will call a meeting of experts on March 29 to further study reported cases of blood clots linked to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global shares bounced back, with Asian stocks recovering from a three-month low, as investors focused more on optimism about the global economic recovery than rising tensions between the West and China.

* Spain's economy did not grow in the fourth quarter as restrictions to curb the second wave of infection weighed on private consumption, official data showed, revising down a preliminary estimate for slight growth.

