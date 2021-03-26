Left Menu

Poland reports new daily record of 35,143 coronavirus cases

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:13 IST
Representative Image

Poland reported a record number of coronavirus infections for the third consecutive day on Friday, with 35,143 new cases, health ministry data showed as the country's healthcare system is testing the limits of its capacity.

The government has announced more restrictions on Thursday to curb the surging number of infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

