Amit Shah enquires President Kovind's health

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday enquired about President Ram Nath Kovind's health after the latter underwent checkup at Army's Research and Referral Hospital in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:50 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday enquired about President Ram Nath Kovind's health after the latter underwent checkup at Army's Research and Referral Hospital in the national capital. "Have spoken to Rashtrapati Ji's family and inquired about his health. I pray to almighty for his good health and well-being," Shah tweeted.

President Kovind on Friday visited the Army's Research and Referral Hospital after he complained of chest discomfort. The hospital informed that his condition is stable.

"Hon'ble President of India, visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing a routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable," read a medical bulletin by the Army hospital. (ANI)

