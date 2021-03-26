German COVID-19 infections could rise to 100,000 per day-RKI chief

German COVID-19 infections could rise to 100,000 per day-RKI chiefReuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-03-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:59 IST
There could be as many as 100,000 new coronavirus infections a day in Germany if the spread of the coronavirus is not curbed, the president of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Friday.
"Of course, it could be 100,000 per day," Lothar Wieler told a weekly news conference.
