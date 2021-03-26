Left Menu

French dentists and vets should be allowed to give COVID-19 shots - health authority

French dentists and vets should be allowed to administer COVID-19 vaccination injections as France's supply of doses will increase greatly next month, the health authority said on Friday. But the government has said it expects a major boost in vaccine supplies from April. About 7.1 million people, or about 11% of the French population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and just over 4% have been fully vaccinated.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-03-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 16:01 IST
French dentists and vets should be allowed to give COVID-19 shots - health authority
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

French dentists and vets should be allowed to administer COVID-19 vaccination injections as France's supply of doses will increase greatly next month, the health authority said on Friday. The Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) said in a statement that the health ministry had asked it to recommend how to bring new categories of health staff into the vaccination campaign urgently.

"The growing supply of doses will allow vaccination at a larger scale from April and will require the mobilisation of a greater number of competent professionals to quickly vaccinate the relevant people," the HAS said. Dentists and pharmacists should be authorised to give shots in vaccination centres as well as in their own surgeries, while in vaccination centres medical students, lab technicians, veterinarians and certain other health professionals should also be authorised to administer the vaccines, the HAS said.

Widening roles in this way would add about 250,000 medical staff to the vaccination drive. So far, France's main challenge has been the supply of doses, not the availability of medical staff. But the government has said it expects a major boost in vaccine supplies from April.

About 7.1 million people, or about 11% of the French population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and just over 4% have been fully vaccinated. The government aims to vaccinate 10 million people by mid-April, 20 million by mid-May and 30 million by the summer.

https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access/

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Freedom to oppose abuse in Xinjiang is fundamental': Boris Johnson slams Chinese sanctions on UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday slammed China for imposing sanctions on nine UK individuals and four entities, stating that the freedom to speak out in opposition against the abuse faced by Uyghurs in Xinjiang is fundamental....

ED raids ex-United Bank of India CMD Archana Bhargava

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Friday said it has searched two premises of former United Bank of India UBI CMD Archana Bhargava in connection with a money-laundering investigation.It said the action against the banker, also a former exec...

ICAI's Sustainability Reporting Standards Board now has greater role to play: ICAI president

Sustainability Reporting Standards Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants ICAI will now have a greater role to play with Sebi making it mandatory from 2022-23 for top 1,000 listed companies to prepare business responsibility and su...

China erasing H&M from internet amid Xinjiang backlash

HM disappeared from the internet in China as the government raised pressure on shoe and clothing brands and announced sanctions Friday against British officials in a spiraling fight over complaints of abuses in the Xinjiang region.HM produc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021