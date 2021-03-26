Norway delays decision on AstraZeneca vaccine

Norway delays decision on AstraZeneca vaccineReuters | Oslo | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 16:40 IST
Norway will delay a decision over the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, authorities said on Friday, whose rollout has been suspended after several younger inoculated people were hospitalised, some of whom later died.
A decision is now expected by April 15, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said.
