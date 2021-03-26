Hundreds more prisoners freed in Myanmar

About 300 prisoners arrested in Myanmar for protesting against last month's military coup were freed on Friday, a witness and domestic media said.

Six buses full of prisoners drove out of Insein prison in Yangon, a witness and ElevenMyanmar media reported, putting the number freed at about 300. There was no immediate word from authorities on how many were released.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group says at least 2,900 people were arrested in the military crackdown on protests against the Feb. 1 coup and about 1,000 have previously been released, including about 630 on Wednesday.

