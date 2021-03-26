Truck drivers entering UK likely to need COVID test, source says
Truck drivers entering Britain from continental Europe are likely to need to take a COVID-19 test under plans being discussed by the government to contain coronavirus variants, an industry source said on Friday.Reuters | London | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:34 IST
Truck drivers entering Britain from continental Europe are likely to need to take a COVID-19 test under plans being discussed by the government to contain coronavirus variants, an industry source said on Friday. A similar move by France in December caused chaos in southern England when it was introduced at short notice but the industry believes there is now enough rapid testing available for it not to cause too much of an impact, the source said.
Drivers would be tested in Britain. "We are carefully monitoring the increase in cases in Europe and will keep all measures under review as we cautiously remove restrictions throughout our roadmap," a spokeswoman for the government said.
