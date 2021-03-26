Left Menu

Truck drivers entering UK likely to need COVID test, source says

Truck drivers entering Britain from continental Europe are likely to need to take a COVID-19 test under plans being discussed by the government to contain coronavirus variants, an industry source said on Friday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:34 IST
Truck drivers entering UK likely to need COVID test, source says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Truck drivers entering Britain from continental Europe are likely to need to take a COVID-19 test under plans being discussed by the government to contain coronavirus variants, an industry source said on Friday. A similar move by France in December caused chaos in southern England when it was introduced at short notice but the industry believes there is now enough rapid testing available for it not to cause too much of an impact, the source said.

Drivers would be tested in Britain. "We are carefully monitoring the increase in cases in Europe and will keep all measures under review as we cautiously remove restrictions throughout our roadmap," a spokeswoman for the government said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Films Division to hold Rangbhoomi showcasing India's theatrical traditions

On the occasion of World Theatre Day, 27 March, Films Division is organising a two-day film festival showcasing Indias theatrical traditions including experiments carried out in various parts of the country. The films will be streamed on ht...

CBI arrests GST superintendent in bribery case

A senior official of the central GST department has been arrested by the CBI in connection with an alleged bribery case, officials said on Friday.Amit Dalal, a superintendent in the central GST Department, had fled from Mumbai after the arr...

Egyptian trains collided after emergency brakes triggered - rail authority

Egypts railway authority said on Friday that two trains collided causing dozens of casualties after emergency brakes were triggered by unknown individuals near the city of Sohag.The brakes caused one of the trains to stop and the other to c...

Kerala HC approaches EC on petition by Ramesh Chennithala to delete multiple entries in electoral rolls

Kerala High Court has sought the view of the Election Commission on a petition filed by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking a directive to the Commission to delete or freeze 4,34,042 bogus and multiple entries of names in the elect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021