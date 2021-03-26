Brazil's Butantan to seek trials of COVID-19 vaccine Butanvac, Sao Paulo governor says
Brazil's Butantan biomedical institute has developed a potential COVID-19 vaccine and later today will ask for regulatory approval to begin human trials, Sao Paulo governor Joao Doria told journalists on Friday. Doria said the new vaccine will not interfere with Butantan's agreement with Sinovac and will be produced in a different plant.Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:35 IST
Brazil's Butantan biomedical institute has developed a potential COVID-19 vaccine and later today will ask for regulatory approval to begin human trials, Sao Paulo governor Joao Doria told journalists on Friday. Butantan expects to start production in May to produce this vaccine on a large scale. Mass vaccination would start in July.
Butantan plans to test the vaccine on 1,800 volunteers over two phases, two sources told Reuters earlier. The vaccine will be 100% developed in Brazil by an international consortium. Vietnam and Thailand are part of the consortium.
Butantan already produces the Coronavac vaccine developed by China's Sinovac and has delivered 27.8 million doses to the Brazilian government. Doria said the new vaccine will not interfere with Butantan's agreement with Sinovac and will be produced in a different plant.
