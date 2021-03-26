Europe says to lead global COVID vaccine production by year-end, targets "global immunity" by summer

Europe says to lead global COVID vaccine production by year-end, targets "global immunity" by summerReuters | Barcelona | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:39 IST
Europe should be the world leader in producing coronavirus vaccines by the end of the year with 52 factories taking part in the process across the continent, European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Friday in Spain.
Breton also said Europe should have vaccinated enough people in the summer, possibly around mid-July, to achieve a "global immunity" level.
By the end of the year Europe should have the capacity to produce between two and three billion doses, the commissioner said at the Barcelona plant of pharmaceutical company Reig Jofre which will produce Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine in the second quarter of the year.
