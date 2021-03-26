Kenya's president Uhuru Kenyatta orders new lockdown to battle COVID-19 infections wave

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday announced a halt to all movement in the capital Nairobi and four other counties on Friday as the COVID-19 outbreak reached its worst-ever stage in East Africa's richest economy.

In a televised address Kenyatta said a wave of new lockdown measures, including a stricter curfew, the suspension of in-person schooling and the closing of bars in the capital, were essential to fight the COVID-19 spread.

