Kenya's president Uhuru Kenyatta orders new lockdown to battle COVID-19 infections wave

Kenya's president Uhuru Kenyatta orders new lockdown to battle COVID-19 infections waveReuters | Nairobi | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:58 IST
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday announced a halt to all movement in the capital Nairobi and four other counties on Friday as the COVID-19 outbreak reached its worst-ever stage in East Africa's richest economy.
In a televised address Kenyatta said a wave of new lockdown measures, including a stricter curfew, the suspension of in-person schooling and the closing of bars in the capital, were essential to fight the COVID-19 spread.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kenyatta
- Kenya
- East Africa's
- Nairobi
- Uhuru Kenyatta
ALSO READ
Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo new users
Kenya extends nationwide COVID-19 curfew for 60 days
Kenyan runner convicted of doping offense in criminal court
Kenya extends nationwide COVID-19 curfew for two months
Kenya extends nationwide COVID-19 curfew for two months