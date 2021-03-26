GSK, Vir apply for U.S. emergency use of COVID-19 antibody therapy

GSK, Vir apply for U.S. emergency use of COVID-19 antibody therapyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:00 IST
GSK and Vir Biotechnology have filed an application to U.S. regulators for emergency use authorization of their antibody therapy to treat early-stage COVID-19 infections, the drugmakers said on Friday.
Earlier this month, the companies found their experimental treatment, VIR-7831, reduced the risk of hospitalization and deaths among patients by 85%, based on interim data from a study.
