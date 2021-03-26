Left Menu

Ministry rushes teams to Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh for COVID-19 response

The team to Chhattisgarh is headed by Dr S K Singh, Director, National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and has experts from AIIMS, Raipur and All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health.

Updated: 26-03-2021 18:09 IST
Chhattisgarh has recently witnessed a significant spurt in fresh COVID cases as well as new deaths every day. Chandigarh has also seen a significant surge in new cases. Image Credit: ANI

Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has rushed two High-Level multidisciplinary teams to Chhattisgarh & Chandigarh in view of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported from the State and UT. These teams shall work with the respective State/UT Government to ascertain the reason/s for the surge, assist in undertaking gap analysis and recommend requisite COVID-19 control and containment measures.

Chhattisgarh has recently witnessed a significant spurt in fresh COVID cases as well as new deaths every day. Chandigarh has also seen a significant surge in new cases. The deployed teams shall visit the most affected districts/hotspots in the State/UT to take stock of the on-ground implementation of public health interventions. They will share the key findings, recommendations and remedial measures to be taken up with the Chief Secretary/Chief Administrator.

The Union Government has been leading the fight against the Covid pandemic with a 'Whole of Government' approach. As an ongoing effort to strengthen the efforts of various State/UT Governments for COVID management, the Central Government has been deputing Central teams from time to time to visit various States/UTs. These teams interact with the State/UT authorities and get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks if any. The reports of Central Teams are shared with the states for further follow-up action. The follow-up and compliance on part of states are monitored by the Union Ministry of Health. This deployment is the latest in a series of teams that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has deputed over the last couple of months in view of reports of a resurgence in a number of cases currently being reported by many States.

(With Inputs from PIB)

