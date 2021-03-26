Russia's Sputnik V developer says infection after vaccination rare - TASS

Russia's Sputnik V developer says infection after vaccination rare - TASSReuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:10 IST
Cases of infection with coronavirus after vaccination with Russia's Sputnik V shot are rare, the scientists behind the vaccine were cited by the TASS news agency as saying on Friday.
"In post-vaccination monitoring we find rare cases of coronavirus infection among people who have been vaccinated with just one component, and isolated cases among people vaccinated with both components, who have not yet passed the 21-day period of immunity generation after the second shot," Alexander Gintsburg, lead developer of Sputnik V at the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow, was cited as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gamaleya Institute
- Moscow
- Russia
- TASS
- Sputnik
ALSO READ
Lavrov says Moscow talks on Afghanistan aim to help Doha peace talks
Moscow would retaliate if U.S. deployed missiles in Japan -Ifax cites foreign ministry
Russian police detain around 200 people, including leading opposition figures, at Moscow meeting
Russia detains around 150 people, including leading opposition figures, at Moscow meeting
Russia detains around 150 people, including leading opposition figures, at Moscow meeting