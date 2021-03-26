Russia's Sputnik V developer says infection after vaccination rare - TASS

Cases of infection with coronavirus after vaccination with Russia's Sputnik V shot are rare, the scientists behind the vaccine were cited by the TASS news agency as saying on Friday.

"In post-vaccination monitoring we find rare cases of coronavirus infection among people who have been vaccinated with just one component, and isolated cases among people vaccinated with both components, who have not yet passed the 21-day period of immunity generation after the second shot," Alexander Gintsburg, lead developer of Sputnik V at the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow, was cited as saying.

