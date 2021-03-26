Left Menu

Nagpur sees 4,095 COVID-19 cases, highest ever in a single day

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:13 IST
Nagpur sees 4,095 COVID-19 cases, highest ever in a single day

Nagpur on Friday saw its highest every single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 4,095 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw 35 deaths and 1,943 people getting discharged, an official said.

The district's caseload now stands at 2,11,162, including 4,819 deaths, and a recovery count of 1,69,407 has left it with 36,936 active cases, he added.

With 17,6265 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Nagpur went up to 15,58,808, the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

McNally Bharat Engineering bags Rs 278-cr order from Coal India arm

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd on Friday said it has bagged a Rs 278-crore order from Coal India arm MCL.McNally Bharat Engineering Co Ltd lead partner of joint venture as McNallyAML JV has received an order of Rs 278.48 crore from ...

Sikkim assembly passes vote-on-account for first three months of FY22

The Sikkim Assembly on Friday passed a vote-on-account for Rs 2,321.48 crore to meet the state governments expenditure for the first three months of the 2021-22 fiscal.Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who holds the finance portfolio, prese...

FEATURE-High-carbon communities hope for Biden relief to ease pain of green shift

Fossil fuel workers, unions see need for a just transition Efforts so far are largely local, hopes rise for federal support Closure of dirty industries could open up space for new business By Carey L. BironWASHINGTON, March 26 Thomson Reu...

Raj govt to give Rs 50 lakh as ex-gratia if ration dealers, scribes die due to COVID-19

The Rajasthan government will now give an ex-gratia amount of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of ration dealers and accredited journalists if they die due to COVID-19 in the state. The Finance Department issued an order in this regard on Thursday.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021