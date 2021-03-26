Left Menu

Kenya's president orders new lockdown to battle COVID-19 wave

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta restricted travel in the capital Nairobi and four other counties on Friday as COVID-19 infections hit record levels in East Africa's richest economy. In a televised address, Kenyatta said a wave of new lockdown measures including a stricter curfew and the closure of bars in the capital were essential to fight COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:25 IST
Kenya's president orders new lockdown to battle COVID-19 wave

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta restricted travel in the capital Nairobi and four other counties on Friday as COVID-19 infections hit record levels in East Africa's richest economy.

In a televised address, Kenyatta said a wave of new lockdown measures including a stricter curfew and the closure of bars in the capital were essential to fight COVID-19. "Whereas the foregoing measures will have a negative impact on the economy, these measures are temporary ... the cost of not acting now will be far much greater," the president said from State House, flanked by masked officials.

Residents of Nairobi and the four other areas were ordered to stay in their counties and not cross into other areas. In-person schooling was suspended, apart from for students taking exams. On March 12 Kenyatta extended a nationwide overnight curfew for 60 days to battle the third wave of infections, but on Friday he said further action was needed amid a "devastating" death rate and an overstretched health system.

Kenya as of Thursday had reported 126,170 cases and 2,092 deaths in total, according to the health ministry. The president said the positive test rate hit 22% this week compared to January's 2%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India, Pakistan hold Brigade Commander-level flag meeting to discuss ceasefire implementation mechanism

A Brigade Commander-level Flag meeting was held between the Indian and Pakistan Army at Poonch Rawalkot crossing point on Friday to discuss the implementation mechanism following the agreement last month between the Director Generals of Mil...

FEATURE-High-carbon communities hope for Biden relief to ease pain of green shift

Fossil fuel workers, unions see need for a just transition Efforts so far are largely local, hopes rise for federal support Closure of dirty industries could open up space for new business By Carey L. BironWASHINGTON, March 26 Thomson Reu...

Five Star Business Finance to get funding of Rs 1,700 cr from new, existing investors

Five Star Business Finance Limited, a non-banking finance company catering to small businesses, on Friday said a consortium of global and domestic investors will invest Rs 1,700 crore in the company.A consortium of leading global and Indian...

McNally Bharat Engineering bags Rs 278-cr order from Coal India arm

McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd on Friday said it has bagged a Rs 278-crore order from Coal India arm MCL.McNally Bharat Engineering Co Ltd lead partner of joint venture as McNallyAML JV has received an order of Rs 278.48 crore from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021