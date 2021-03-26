Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Germany warns third coronavirus wave could be the worst so far

Germany's third wave of the coronavirus could turn into the worst one so far and 100,000 new daily infections is not out of the question, the head of the German Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Friday. The number of new confirmed coronavirus infections in Germany has jumped in recent weeks, driven by a more transmissible variant of the virus known as B117 and first steps to ease some lockdown restrictions. India tells overseas vaccine buyers it has to prioritise local needs

India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, said on Friday it would make domestic COVID-19 inoculations a priority as infections surge and had told international buyers of its decision. Reports that India will delay deliveries of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to a global programme to inoculate poorer countries triggered alarm on Thursday, with the head of Africa's disease control agency describing the continent as "helpless". Norway keeps AstraZeneca vaccine on hold for another three weeks

Norway will delay its decision on whether to resume the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine by up to three weeks, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) said on Friday. Authorities on March 11 suspended the rollout of the vaccine after a small number of younger inoculated people were hospitalised for a combination of blood clots, bleeding and a low count of platelets, some of whom later died. COVID-19 prevalence in England no longer falling, UK's ONS says

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is no longer falling and has levelled off at an estimated 1 in 340 people, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, a possible side-effect of England's emergence from full lockdown. "In England, the percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) is likely to have levelled off in the week ending 20 March 2021," the ONS said. The estimate of prevalence at 1 in 340 people was unchanged on the previous week. Special Report: How a coronavirus variant tore through an English island and onto the world stage

Warm weather brings tourists to the Isle of Sheppey, a flat, marshy island near the mouth of the River Thames. Each summer, they fill Sheppey's many caravan parks or flock to villages with seaside attractions geared toward old-school British tourists: pubs and penny arcades, mini-golf and fish and chips. Another kind of visitor stays all year round. Clustered in fields and marshes in eastern Sheppey are three prisons holding about 2,500 men. Giant wind turbines stand like sentries outside the lichen-clad walls of HMP Elmley, the largest of the three, where a 52-year-old prison officer named Paul Tottman worked. French dentists and vets should be allowed to give COVID-19 shots - health authority

French dentists and vets should be allowed to administer COVID-19 vaccination injections as France's supply of doses will increase greatly next month, the health authority said on Friday. The Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) said in a statement that the health ministry had asked it to recommend how to bring new categories of health staff into the vaccination campaign urgently. UK study finds strong immune responses from one dose of Pfizer COVID-19 shot

One dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine offers an immune response similar to that generated by infection and could also offer protection from variants to people who have previously had the virus, a British study said on Friday. Britain in December opted to extend the gap between doses in its vaccine rollout to up to 12 weeks, with officials saying they were confident in their analysis that initial doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines generated some protection. GSK, Vir apply for U.S. emergency use of COVID-19 antibody therapy

GSK and Vir Biotechnology have filed an application to U.S. regulators for emergency use authorization of their antibody therapy to treat early-stage COVID-19 infections, the drugmakers said on Friday. Earlier this month, the companies found their experimental treatment, VIR-7831, reduced the risk of hospitalization and deaths among patients by 85%, based on interim data from a study. EMA advises limited use of Celltrion COVID-19 drug, says benefits still unclear

Europe's drug regulator said on Friday South Korean drugmaker Celltrion's COVID-19 treatment can be considered for patients at high risk of severe illness, but added that the monoclonal antibody's benefits were not entirely clear so far. The treatment, regdanvimab, may lower hospitalisation rates, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said, adding that its advice was based on the conclusion of an initial review. BioNTech to be given EU approval for Marburg COVID-19 vaccine plant - source

The European Union's drugs regulator is set to grant German biotech firm BioNTech approval for the use of COVID-19 vaccines produced at its new site in the German city of Marburg, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. BioNTech launched production in February at the Marburg site, which it purchased from Novartis last year, expecting first vaccines made there to be distributed in early April.

