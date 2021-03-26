Left Menu

Officials urge vigilance as Germany sees 3rd infection wave

German health officials warned Friday that the countrys latest eruption of coronavirus cases has the potential to be worse than the previous two last year, and they urged people to stay at home during the upcoming Easter break to help slow the rapidly rising numbers of new infections.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:44 IST
Officials urge vigilance as Germany sees 3rd infection wave

German health officials warned Friday that the country's latest eruption of coronavirus cases has the potential to be worse than the previous two last year, and they urged people to stay at home during the upcoming Easter break to help slow the rapidly rising numbers of new infections. Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters that more than 10 per cent of Germans had now received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and that the rollout of shots, which has been criticized as too slow, was gathering speed.

At the same time, Spahn urged people to get tested regularly, observe hygiene and distancing recommendations and to avoid contact with large groups of people.

“The numbers are rising too quickly,” he said. “If this continues unchecked, there's a danger that our health system will in April, during the course of April, be stretched to its limit.” Lothar Wieler, head of Germany's disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said that Germany is just at the “beginning of the third wave” of the pandemic. He said the more contagious variant of the virus first detected in Britain is now the dominant one in the country.

“It's more contagious and more dangerous, and thus more difficult to stop,” Wieler said. “There are clear signals that this wave could be even worse than the first two waves.” The number of new weekly infections per 100,000 people was around 70 two weeks ago, compared to 119 on Friday, he said. Germany reported 21,573 new cases on Friday, compared to a daily number of 17,482 a week earlier. “All the indicators at the moment point toward it getting worse in the coming weeks,” Wieler said. He said if Germans used the Easter period to further reduce contact, it would at least be possible to lessen the severity of a third wave.

“We can't stop this wave anymore, but we must try to flatten it as strongly as possible,” Wieler said. “Therefore, we have to reduce infections with all methods we have available.” Germany plans to start requiring negative test results from all airline passengers entering the country from abroad. The requirement was set to take effect on Sunday but it was pushed back to Monday night to give airlines more time to prepare, Spahn said. Through at least May 12, all travellers will have to show a negative test result from within the previous 48 hours before boarding planes to Germany. Spahn said the measure was meant to reduce the possibility of infections being brought in, but alone was not a “game changer for the Easter holidays.” A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel declined to say whether she would be travelling to her holiday home north of Berlin for Easter. But spokesman Steffen Seibert said that, speaking in general terms, “the chancellor will certainly adhere to all the recommendations that apply to us all.” (AP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German utility Enercity merges electric car charging units to meet growing demand

The German city of Hanovers power utility, Enercity, said on Friday it has bought vehicle charging firm Compleo Charging Solutions for 38.4 million euros 45.25 million and will merge it with its wallbe unit to create an e-mobility charging ...

Saina enters semifinals of Orleans Masters

Indian ace Saina Nehwal eked out a thrilling three-game win over USAs Iris Wang to advance to the womens singles semifinals of the Orleans Masters badminton tournament here on Friday.It is the first semifinals in two years for world no. 20 ...

Vatican 'misrepresentations' condemned in court defeat over London property case

A British court has handed the Vatican a major defeat in a case linked to a property transaction in London with Church funds, in a ruling that revealed some of the Holy Sees inner workings and found it had made appalling misrepresentations....

India, Pakistan hold Brigade Commander-level flag meeting to discuss ceasefire implementation mechanism

A Brigade Commander-level Flag meeting was held between the Indian and Pakistan Army at Poonch Rawalkot crossing point on Friday to discuss the implementation mechanism following the agreement last month between the Director Generals of Mil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021