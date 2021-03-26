Italy's Draghi looks to reopen schools, says vaccines only way out of crisis

Italy's Draghi looks to reopen schools, says vaccines only way out of crisisReuters | Rome | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:26 IST
The Italian government will let many school classes reopen from April 1, even if they are in coronavirus hotspots, but a broader relaxation of lockdown curbs will depend on infection rates, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.
Speaking at a press conference, Draghi said the only way out of the crisis was to forge ahead with vaccine production and warned that health workers who refused to be inoculated would face sanctions.
Draghi said the European Union had agreed at a summit this week to widen the scope for blocking exports of vaccines following the slow arrival of promised doses. He himself said he hoped to receive an AstraZeneca jab next week.
