MP sees 2,091 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths, 1,048 recoveries

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 2,091 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,84,265, while nine deaths increased the toll to 3,937, a health official said.

As many as 1,048 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,68,290, he added.

Amid a surge, only one out of 52 districts in the state did not report a new case during the day.

Two deaths each were reported from Indore and Jabalpur and one each from Khargone, Sagar, Ujjain, Chhindwara and Sheopur, the official said.

''Indore's caseload rose by 612 to reach 66,569, while that of Bhopal reached 49,029 with the addition of 425 cases.

The active caseload in the two cities is 2,718 and 3,195 respectively. With 28,504 samples being examined since Wednesday evening, the number of coronavirus tests in MP crossed 62.70 lakh,'' he said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,84,265, new cases 2,091 death toll 3,937, recovered 2,68,290, active cases 12,038 number of tests conducted so far 62,70,328.

