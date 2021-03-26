The European Union will ensure that coronavirus vaccines produced by AstraZeneca within the bloc stay in Europe until the company returns to fulfilling its delivery commitments, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Germany's third wave of the coronavirus could turn into the worst one so far and 100,000 new daily infections is not out of the question, the head of the German Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said. All airline passengers entering the country will have to provide a negative test result before departure as of Monday, the German health minister said. * The COVID-19 pandemic in Britain is estimated to be shrinking less slowly than it was before, the health ministry said. * Norway will delay its decision on whether to resume the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine by up to three weeks, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) said. AMERICAS

* U.S. President Joe Biden said he was setting a new goal of administering 200 million vaccine doses in the United States in his first 100 days in office. * Moderna has delayed the shipment of 590,400 doses of its vaccine that were due to arrive in Canada this weekend, the federal procurement minister said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India said it would make domestic COVID-19 inoculations a priority as infections surge and had told international buyers of its decision.

* Australia is considering diverting COVID-19 inoculations from its vaccination programme to Papua New Guinea where the coronavirus is threatening to unleash a humanitarian disaster, a government source said. * China's capital Beijing has started offering domestically developed vaccines to foreigners, the city's foreign affairs office said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * President Tayyip Erdogan said China had not met their agreed target of delivering 50 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Turkey by the end of February, and that he had raised the delay with the Chinese foreign minister.

* Iran expects to start domestic production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in April, the RIA news agency cited the Iranian ambassador to Moscow as saying. * Morocco expects new batches of vaccine to arrive soon from Russia, South Korea and China, allowing it to continue its rapid immunisation roll-out despite a pause in exports from India, health ministry sources said. * Kenya's president restricted travel in the capital Nairobi and four other counties as infections hit record levels in East Africa's richest economy.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The UK's Department of Health and Social Care said a study led by Sheffield & Oxford universities found 99% of people have robust immune response against COVID-19 after 1 dose of Pfizer vaccine. * Brazil's Butantan biomedical institute will seek approval on Friday to begin human trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine, officials said, making it the first shot developed in the country to reach clinical testing. * GSK and Vir Biotechnology have filed an application to U.S. regulators for emergency use authorization of their antibody therapy to treat early-stage COVID-19 infections. * Seafarers and air crew should be prioritised for vaccination as "essential workers", the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a joint statement with the International Civil Aviation Organization and International Maritime Organization. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said the central bank will continue to support the U.S. economy until it recovers from the pandemic and that he is not worried about inflation getting out of control. * Spain's economy did not grow in the fourth quarter as restrictions to curb a second wave of infection weighed on private consumption, official data showed, revising down a preliminary estimate for slight growth.

