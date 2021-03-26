Nine COVID patients dead in a Mumbai hospital fire

Left Menu

India's financial capital is struggling through the worst phase of its COVID-19 pandemic, and reported more than 5,500 cases on Thursday, its highest daily number since the outbreak began. Hospitals around the city are struggling to keep up with the new surge of patients and local officials have said they are bracing for higher numbers in the coming days.

Updated: 26-03-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:46 IST
At least nine coronavirus patients died in a fire that engulfed a mall housing a hospital in Mumbai, authorities said on Friday. Rescue workers were still working to douse the fire, which took place past midnight on Friday in an eastern suburb of the city, authorities said, adding that more than 70 patients had been evacuated to other coronavirus facilities.

Television visuals showed smoke billowing out of the premises as rescue operations were underway and officials said eleven bodies had been pulled out of the building so far. "At least nine of the 11 died of suffocation, and it looks like two had died of COVID just before the fire broke out. We are still awaiting confirmation on these two," a local government official, who declined to be identified because he is not authorised to speak to the media, told Reuters.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and was under investigation, the official said. India's financial capital is struggling through the worst phase of its COVID-19 pandemic, and reported more than 5,500 cases on Thursday, its highest daily number since the outbreak began.

Hospitals around the city are struggling to keep up with the new surge of patients and local officials have said they are bracing for higher numbers in the coming days. India's new coronavirus infections rose 59,118 overnight, the highest daily rise since Oct. 18, health ministry data showed on Friday.

The country's overall caseload stood at 11.85 million. India reported 257 new deaths from coronavirus, taking the overall tally to 160,949, the data showed.

