Left Menu

Tanzania buries COVID-19 sceptic leader, successor mourns 'our hero'

party's manifesto and also the promises he made to his people," Hassan, Tanzania's first female head of state, said in a televised service held in a stadium. Magufuli stirred controversy by playing down the threat of COVID-19 and refusing to order measures widely adopted across the world like mask-wearing and lockdowns.

Reuters | Dodoma | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:21 IST
Tanzania buries COVID-19 sceptic leader, successor mourns 'our hero'
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@MagufuliJP)

Tanzania's late president John Magufuli, Africa's most prominent COVID-19 sceptic, was buried in his home village on Friday, nine days after authorities announced his death from heart disease. Magufuli was interred in a family cemetery in the village of Chato near the shores of Lake Victoria.

Nicknamed the 'bulldozer' for driving through policies against resistance, Magufuli was reviled by the opposition for what it said were brutal crackdowns on political adversaries. Admirers hailed his aggressive anti-corruption stance, championing of infrastructure expansion and push to make foreign companies pay more for Tanzania's natural resources like gold.

Samia Suluhu Hassan, the former vice president sworn in as Magufuli's successor, lauded him as "our hero" whose principle of hard work would be central to her leadership. "I want to assure you that we will keep all his promises that are in our ... party's manifesto and also the promises he made to his people," Hassan, Tanzania's first female head of state, said in a televised service held in a stadium.

Magufuli stirred controversy by playing down the threat of COVID-19 and refusing to order measures widely adopted across the world like mask-wearing and lockdowns. Magufuli disappeared from public view on Feb. 27, sparking speculation he was suffering from COVID-19. Officials dismissed the rumours, insisting he was healthy.

On March 17, however, Hassan announced Magufuli had died of a heart disease that he had battled for years. Analysts are keen to see whether Hassan will take measures like mandating mask wearing or ordering vaccines to try to halt the spread of the pandemic. During the requiem mass however most of the attendees, including Hassan herself, did not wear masks. (Writing by Elias Biryabarema, Editing by William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Orleans Masters: Kidambi Srikanth bows out after losing in quarters

Ace India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Friday bowed out of the Orleans Masters after losing in the quarter-finals. Frances Toma Junior Popov defeated Srikanth in straight games 21-19, 21-17 in a clash that lasted for 41 minutes.The Indian s...

WRAPUP 1-Chinese apps join celebs in backlash against Western fashion brands over Xinjiang

Chinas top ride-hailing app dropped Swedish fashion retailer HM from its listings as Chinese celebrities stopped endorsing foreign labels in a growing uproar over Western accusations of forced labour in Xinjiang.HM faced a public backlash i...

Committed to protecting privacy of residents: UIDAI

The Unique Identification Authority of India UIDAI on Friday described as factually incorrect allegations that it has shared residents details in bulk for purposes other than those provided in the Aadhaar Act.It has never shared any data wi...

Sebi comes out with new registration framework on transfer of biz by intermediaries

Capital markets watchdog Sebi on Friday put in place a new registration framework for registered intermediaries transferring business to other legal entity.In a circular, the regulator said it has been receiving registration applications pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021