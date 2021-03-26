Left Menu

Germany issues travel warning for France, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark

26-03-2021
Germany on Friday issued COVID-19 related travel warnings for various European countries including neighbouring France, Austria, Denmark and the Czech Republic.

The step means that people coming from those countries must provide a negative coronavirus test not older than 48 hours at the border and they are then obliged to go into a ten-day quarantine which can be shortened via a second negative test after five days, the Robert Koch Institute said.

