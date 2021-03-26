Left Menu

Over 10 lakh people received COVID-19 jab at BMC facilities

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday said it had vaccinated over 10 lakh people against COVID-19 since the immunisation drive began.

In an official statement, the civic body said it has so far inoculated 10,08,323 people in the city.

''Out of total doses given, 70.16 per cent have been administered at the BMC facilities across the city. As many as 7,07,474 persons have taken jab at civic facilities in Mumbai,'' the civic body said.

There are 106 centres in Mumbai, of which 28 are run by the BMC and 12 by the state government, it was stated.

Apart from this, 66 private booths are set up by private hospitals to administer the vaccine.

Maharashtra started vaccination of healthcare workers on January 16 and by February 1, it also covered frontline workers, people with co-morbidities and senior citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

