Left Menu

36,902 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, a new high; 112 deaths

With 112 fatalities reported on Friday, the death toll reached 53,907.Looking at the alarming rise in cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier in the day ordered night curfew in the entire state from Sunday March 28 onwards.Mumbai reported 5,515 new cases, its highest daily rise till now, while the nearby Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation reported 1,020 cases, its highest rise so far.Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 3,679 and 1,782 new cases, respectively.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:26 IST
36,902 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, a new high; 112 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra recorded 36,902 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began.

State capital Mumbai also witnessed a record rise of 5,515 cases during the day, health officials said.

The caseload in the state rose to 26,37,735, taking its positivity rate to 13. 86 per cent. With 112 fatalities reported on Friday, the death toll reached 53,907.

Looking at the alarming rise in cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier in the day ordered night curfew in the entire state from Sunday (March 28) onwards.

Mumbai reported 5,515 new cases, its highest daily rise till now, while the nearby Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation reported 1,020 cases, its highest rise so far.

Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 3,679 and 1,782 new cases, respectively. As many as 1,686 cases were reported in other areas of the Pune district.

In the Marathwada region, Aurangabad city reported 1,563 cases while 617 cases were detected in the Nanded city.

Jalna district, which shares border with Aurangabad district, reported 607 cases.

Nagpur city and Nagpur district (barring the city) added 3,055 and 1,102 cases, respectively.

With the discharge of 17,019 patients from hospitals, the recovery count in the state increased to 23,00,056.

There are 2,82,451 active cases now.

As many as 1,56,685 coronavirus tests were carried out on Friday, taking the total to 1,90,35,439.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 26,37,735, new cases: 36,902, death toll: 53,907, discharged: 23,00,056, active cases: 2,82,451, people tested so far: 1,90,35,439.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman along with lover arrested for killing husband in Rajasthan

A woman was arrested along with her lover here on Friday for allegedly killing her 45-year-old husband as he had become a hurdle in their illicit relationship, police said. The duo had conspired to kill him by hiring another person of the s...

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors weigh outlook for utilities after sector's run up

Investors looking for ways to protect themselves from a potential market downturn and rising inflation have been warming to utilities, sometimes seen as bond substitutes, as attractive alternatives.The SP 500 utilities index has outperforme...

COVID-19 infects mouth and may spread in saliva: Study

Researchers have said they have found evidence that coronavirus infects the mouth, including inside the cheeks, in the gums and in salivary glands. CNN reported that the findings of the researchers explained in the journal Nature Medicine o...

Soccer-Mitrovic out to break goal record and sink Portugal

Aleksandar Mitrovic will head into Saturdays World Cup qualifier against Portugal determined to become his countrys all-time top scorer as they look to secure a first competitive win over the European champions.Mitrovic, who has endured a g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021