Italy's Draghi looks to reopen schools, says vaccines only way out of crisis

The Italian government will let many school classes reopen next month, even if they are in coronavirus hotspots, but a broader relaxation of curbs will depend on infection rates, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday. Much of Italy is in lockdown as authorities seek to tame a third wave of COVID-19 cases, but Draghi told a news conference that getting pupils back to school was a top priority.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:28 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Italian government will let many school classes reopen next month, even if they are in coronavirus hotspots, but a broader relaxation of curbs will depend on infection rates, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.

Much of Italy is in lockdown as authorities seek to tame a third wave of COVID-19 cases, but Draghi told a news conference that getting pupils back to school was a top priority. Many schools in regions such as Lazio, centred on Rome, will reopen from April 1 after a two-week absence, while all children aged up to 12 should return to their classrooms following the forthcoming Easter holidays.

"The situation remains very worrying," Draghi said, shrugging off pressure from the League party, which backs his unity government, for a swift reopening. "The measures taken over the past year and a half have shown their worth. We want to reopen, but the decision whether or not to do so depends on the data," the prime minister said.

More than 106,000 people have died of coronavirus in Italy, the second highest tally in Europe after Britain, with the country still registering hundreds of deaths each day. Health Minister Roberto Speranza, sitting alongside Draghi, said the results of the latest curbs were beginning to bear fruit, with infection rates in retreat.

"This is still a delicate situation that needs to be monitored with the utmost care, but we can allow ourselves, within a prudential framework, to choose to open schools," he said. Draghi, who took office last month, reiterated that the only way out of the 13-month crisis was to forge ahead with vaccine production and ramp up the inoculation campaign.

He has previously criticised some of the country's 20 regions for failing to vaccinate elderly citizens more quickly. On Friday, the government said 51% of the over-80s were still waiting for a first jab while 95% of those aged 70-79 had yet to receive any shot. Italy has an entrenched anti-vaccination movement and Draghi warned that people who worked in the health sector would face sanctions if they refused a jab. He himself said he hoped to receive an AstraZeneca shot sometime next week.

