Left Menu

Punjab reports highest single-day spike of over 3,000 COVID cases

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 248 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 25,604.The death of four more persons took the toll to 372, according to the bulletin.The number of active cases rose from 2,286 on Thursday to 2,392 on Friday, it said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:29 IST
Punjab reports highest single-day spike of over 3,000 COVID cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab reported the highest single-day spike of 3,176 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 2,26,059, while 59 more people died due to the infection.

The state had seen this year's maximum single-day spike of 2,700 infections on Thursday. It had recorded the highest single-day rise of 2,896 cases on September 17 last year.

According to a medical bulletin, 59 fatalities in the state took the death toll to 6,576, The number of active COVID-19 cases increased from 21,405 on Thursday to 22,652, it said. Jalandhar reported a maximum of 494 cases, Mohali 409, Ludhiana 395, Amritsar 304, and Patiala 285, among districts, which witnessed new cases.

The districts which saw deaths included Jalandhar (14), Hoshiarpur (14) and Ludhiana (5).

A total of 1,816 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of those recovered to 1,96,831, the bulletin said.

There are 25 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 304 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 57,82,674 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 248 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 25,604.

The death of four more persons took the toll to 372, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases rose from 2,286 on Thursday to 2,392 on Friday, it said. A total of 138 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the snumber of those recovered to 22,840, the bulletin said.

A total of 3,02,049 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,75,427 tested negative while reports of 279 samples were awaited, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman along with lover arrested for killing husband in Rajasthan

A woman was arrested along with her lover here on Friday for allegedly killing her 45-year-old husband as he had become a hurdle in their illicit relationship, police said. The duo had conspired to kill him by hiring another person of the s...

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors weigh outlook for utilities after sector's run up

Investors looking for ways to protect themselves from a potential market downturn and rising inflation have been warming to utilities, sometimes seen as bond substitutes, as attractive alternatives.The SP 500 utilities index has outperforme...

COVID-19 infects mouth and may spread in saliva: Study

Researchers have said they have found evidence that coronavirus infects the mouth, including inside the cheeks, in the gums and in salivary glands. CNN reported that the findings of the researchers explained in the journal Nature Medicine o...

Soccer-Mitrovic out to break goal record and sink Portugal

Aleksandar Mitrovic will head into Saturdays World Cup qualifier against Portugal determined to become his countrys all-time top scorer as they look to secure a first competitive win over the European champions.Mitrovic, who has endured a g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021