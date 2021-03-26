Bangladesh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in over 8 months

Bangladesh on Friday registered 3,737 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours — the highest single-day cases reported in the country in over eight months.

The last time more cases were recorded in a single day was on July 2 when 4,019 people tested positive for the deadly virus, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Advertisement

With the fresh cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 588,132.

The country also recorded 33 fresh COVID-19 deaths between Thursday and Friday morning, taking the total death toll to 8,830, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a press release.

The DGHS said 2,057 people recovered from the disease over the preceding 24 hours.

A total of 531,951 patients — 90.45 per cent — have recovered from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus broke out in central China's Wuhan city in late December in 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)