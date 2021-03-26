Left Menu

Third day in a row, Mumbai sees record spike, adds 5,513 cases

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:57 IST
Third day in a row, Mumbai sees record spike, adds 5,513 cases

Mumbai on Friday reported 5,513 COVID-19 cases, the third consecutive day when the addition has been the highest since the outbreak began in March last year, a BMC official said.

On Thursday the count was 5,504, while it was 5,185 on Wednesday, both of which remained outbreak records for the metropolis at the time.

The caseload in the country's financial capital is 3,85,628, including 11,629 deaths, nine of which took place during the day, the civic official added.

He said Dharavi, among the densest urban settlements in the world, accounted for 58 of the cases reported in the city during the day.

He said the BMC had carried out contact tracing of 24,550 people, and performed 47,504 tests during the day.

